Fort Smith Board of Directors vote on property purchases

The council voted unanimously to purchase the properties they intend to use as a bike park, and a maintenance facility for the fire department.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors decided to move forward with the purchase of the Acme Brick Property on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Neal Martin, Director at Large Position 7, said “I think this offers us something that we've never had before. And I think from an outlet perspective, I think things look good for the city of Fort Smith.”

Fort Smith approved spending $2.9 million on the property to turn it into the Brickyard Bike Park, with trails for walking, jogging, and biking. Officials also promise a pond or water feature that will serve stormwater detention purposes.

“Between 20-40% of the water that floods those streets and potentially goes into their homes will be held back by this pond," said director Lavon Morton.

The board also approved a $1.5 million purchase of two pieces of property on Wheeler Avenue for a Fort Smith Fire Department maintenance facility.

“Not only will this increase the turnaround times for our trucks, but this will ease congestion at the stations for equipment storage," said Captain Ethan Millard. “The fenced area around it is three acres, which we could use for driver training."

“This is just fantastic. This will be a great investment. This will keep our fire department at the very top of its game," said Jared Reggo, Vice Mayor of District Ward 1.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device