Fort Smith Board of Directors approves replat of former Fianna Hills golf course

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors has decided to go forward with plans to replat portions of the former Fianna Hills Golf Club property.

The 1.6-acre replat zone includes three lots and a portion of the golf course.

Approval of the plat allows portions of the existing Fianna Hills Golf Course to be platted with adjacent residential lots.

After initial approval from the planning commission, the Fianna Hills Property Owners Association appealed the decision, stating that it was a departure from the intended use of the land and would be destructive to the community amenity.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved the proposal, and will give homeowners in Fianna Hills the opportunity to buy the land, as long as those homeowners replat the land.

Without approval, some homeowners in Fianna Hills have voiced concerns about large apartment buildings being built near their homes.