Fort Smith Board of Directors approves subsidy for Parrot Island Waterpark

The waterpark operated with a deficit of $297,973 over the summer, said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Nov. 17) approved an appropriation of $119,771 from the city’s general fund to subsidize Parrot Island Waterpark following a difficult summer season.

Located at Ben Geren Regional Park, the waterpark is jointly owned by the city and Sebastian County, who contract the management and operations of the park to American Resorts Management. The waterpark operated with a deficit of $297,973 over the summer, said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the waterpark opened with limited capacity in order to maintain social distancing. While not in the water, visitors were required to wear facemasks. The American Resorts Management did receive $131,000 from the payroll protection program because they operated the park, but the park had a net loss of $164,000 for the season, Geffken said.

