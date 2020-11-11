Fort Smith Board hires company to manage convention center

OVG approached the city about managing the convention center in spring 2019. In June 2019, the group presented to the board.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors agreed to a contract that will allow Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) to manage the Fort Smith Convention Center. OVG approached the city about managing the convention center in spring 2019. In June 2019, the group presented to the board.

OVG Facilities provides “venue owners and operators with customized services that addresses the specific needs of their entertainment, sports, performing arts, conference and expo, civic, and city venues,” according to company provided information. The company provides strategic planning and consulting services as well as private management of public facilities.

They made a proposal to the board in July. At that time, OVG proposed a comprehensive approach for increasing business and events at the facility, including using its nationwide network of resources to attract programming, shows, events and other offerings, said Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman in a memo to the board concerning the contract.