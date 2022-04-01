Zoning plan for Next Step Day Room in Fort Smith approved

The property will consist of an 800-square-feet building for office and educational space as well as a kitchen.

FORT SMITH, Ark — After months of requests, rejected requests, community meetings, study sessions, and negotiations, the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted to approve a planned zoning district (PZD) at 815 S. Sixth Street that will allow a new facility for Next Step Day Room (NSDR).

The ordinance will allow NSDR to move its base operations from North Sixth Street to approximately four acres on the northeast corner of South I and South Sixth streets. The zone change to a PZD will allow a homeless shelter with non-congregate housing. The property will consist of an 800-square-feet building for office and educational space as well as a kitchen.

Behind that facility, there will be 30 small individual housing units for people transitioning from homelessness, said Sharon Chapman, NSDR executive director.

