Fort Smith Board approves water bill adjustments

An emergency situation was declared to allow adjustments to the water and sewer portions of customers' bills who had pipe damage during the winter storm.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At its regular board meeting Tuesday (March 2), the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance declaring an emergency situation and allowing water and sewer bill adjustments due to the historic winter weather event the week of Feb. 14.

During the week of Feb. 14, Fort Smith experienced temperatures that fell below 32°F and for several days and never exceeded freezing.

“During this time, customers experienced rolling blackouts and some experienced interruptions in natural gas supply.

As a result, some customers’ water pipes froze and burst or experienced post freeze leaks,” said Lance McAvoy, utilities director.