Fort Smith Board approves vote on tax extensions with 8-year terms

FORT SMITH, Ark. — During a special meeting Tuesday night (Feb. 22) the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved two ordinances that will set a special election May 24 during the state primary election that will allow citizens the opportunity to vote on the continuation of a 1% sales tax.

The first ordinance approved by the board will renew a 0.25% sales tax that is evenly allocated between the city’s fire department and city’s parks and recreation department. Directors voted 5-2 to extend the tax eight years, with collections from Sept. 30, 2022, to Sept. 20, 2030.

Directors Andre Good and Jarred Rego opposed the eight-year duration with both expressing a desire for the tax to continue for 10 years. The 0.25% sales tax that is evenly allocated between the two departments is set to expire on Sept. 30. That tax generated $5.7 million in 2020.

