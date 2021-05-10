Fort Smith Board approves rezoning for Mercy work, OKs cyber security analyst

The board approved rezoning for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith to proceed with plans for a $162 million expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance Tuesday night (Oct. 5) for a planned zoning district (PZD) Along Rogers Avenue, South 74th Street and Dallas Street that will allow Mercy Hospital Fort Smith the ability to proceed with plans for a $162 million expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit.

The board approved the ordinance passed with a vote of six for, none opposed, and one abstention. Director Jarred Rego abstained from the vote and discussion because he is employed by Mercy.

At the Planning Commission meeting concerning the PZD and the subsequent expansion neighboring residents opposed the expansion because of increased traffic on 74th Street and northern parking lot citing concerns regarding lack of screening and noise pollution. The planning commission unanimously approved an amended motion that called for a 100-foot buffer along the north parking lot to screen the exposed property on Riviera Drive rather than the 30-foot standard.