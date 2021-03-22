Fort Smith Board approves more money for Parrot Island water slide

The new slide will be the first tube slide for the park.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted to fund a new slide at Parrot Island Waterpark.

The city and Sebastian County Quorum Court each previously voted to contribute $250,000 toward the expansion of Parrot Island Waterpark with a new slide following the completion of the FlowRider amenity.

The $250,000 for the expansion was included in the city’s 2021 budget.

However, in order to build the slide needed for the city, another $220,833 is needed, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman told the board Tuesday (March 16) at the city’s regular board meeting.

The original plan for the new slide was to replace the yellow “body slide” at the park with new fiberglass for a “tube slide.”

The new slide would come off the existing slide tower, which can only serve four slides.

The yellow slide has been modified and now functions properly, Dingman said.