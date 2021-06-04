Fort Smith Board approves CNG fueling station, plans for conversion of sanitation trucks

An ordinance was passed to build a compressed natural gas fueling station at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance Tuesday night (April 20) that removes the city from the responsibility of setting taxicab rates, along with a resolution to build a CNG (compressed natural gas) fueling station at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill.

The taxi ordinance keeps all other regulations and requirements for operating taxicabs in the city.

The ordinance passed five to two with Directors Lavon Morton and Robyn Dawson voting against the ordinance.

“City government should never set a private company’s fare or rate. Rates should be left up to the fair market of a city or the United States,” said Director Kevin Settle.

The ordinance removes the instructions in the municipal code concerning the set rates of taxicabs and amends code to state that, each operator and driver must post in the car a copy of any applicable zone map, if used, in a size of at least 14 inches by 20 inches and a copy of the current fares to be charged.

Signs should be posted in the interior portion of the vehicle in print easily legible to a passenger. A sign also must be posted that gives the driver’s name, photograph and taxicab number.