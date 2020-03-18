Fort Smith-based distillery producing hand sanitizer amid coronavirus pandemic

Pernod Ricard USA will produce hand sanitizer at all manufacturing sites, including their Fort Smith facility.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Pernod Ricard's Fort Smith facility will be retooling part of their production to bolster the supply of hand sanitizer in the U.S. during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This comes in part of a global fight against spreading COVID-19 and to meet the call to action by the President's administration.

“In coordination with Dr. Navarro and the White House Task Force, we are utilizing our network of American manufacturing sites to help curb the national shortage of hand sanitizer which we will produce and donate for domestic use,” said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America.

Other Pernod Ricard sites will also begin production of hand sanitizer.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) expressed his appreciation for Pernod Ricard USA's initiative in Fort Smith.

“Our top priority during this crisis is the health and safety of all Americans. It’s great to see Pernod Ricard USA prioritizing a national need over short-term business gains to make an impact during this national emergency,” said Womack.