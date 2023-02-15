Fort Smith reports 43-year-old woman missing, endangered

Fort Smith Police are asking for help locating Jeanette Roberts, who was last heard from on New Year's Eve.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating 43-year-old Jeanette Roberts. According to FSPD, Roberts was last heard from on Jan. 31, and last seen on Jan. 28.

She is approximately 5'1" tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and was reported missing on Feb. 15 by a concerned party close to her.

Please call 479-709-5100 with any information that can help the Fort Smith Police Department locate Roberts.

