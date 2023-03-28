Fort Smith 13-year-old reported missing, endangered

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — In a Facebook post, Fort Smith police have asked for help locating 13-year-old Caylin Young, who was reported missing by a family member on March 28 at around 5:30 p.m.
Young reportedly was last seen leaving a residence in the 8500 block of Meadow wearing a white jacket and camouflage pants.
If you have any information that could assist Fort Smith police in locating Young, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000.
