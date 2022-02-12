Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton.
He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below.
The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday, Dec. 2.
If you have any information that can help locate Hunter, please call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 (911 for emergencies).
