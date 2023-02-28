Police: Fort Smith 13-year-old is missing, endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are looking for 13-year-old Andrew Velasquez, who FSPD say was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and grey jeans near the 2400 block of North 27th St around 6 p.m.
He is reportedly around 5" tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
FSPD advises residents to call 479-709-5100 with any information that might help locate him and verify his safety.
