Police: Fort Smith 13-year-old is missing, endangered

Fort Smith police are requesting help locating 13-year-old Andrew Velasquez, last seen around North 27th St around 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are looking for 13-year-old Andrew Velasquez, who FSPD say was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and grey jeans near the 2400 block of North 27th St around 6 p.m.

He is reportedly around 5" tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

FSPD advises residents to call 479-709-5100 with any information that might help locate him and verify his safety.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device