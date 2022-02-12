Fort Smith missing teen found safe

Fort Smith Police has located the missing teen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2.

He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely.

