Fort Smith missing teen found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2.
He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.