Fort Smith 13-year-old reported missing, endangered has been found

The 13-year-old was reported missing by a family member on March 28, 2023, and was last seen in Fort Smith. She has been located safe.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — UPDATE: The teen has been located safe, according to Fort Smith police.

Original story:

In a Facebook post, Fort Smith police asked for help locating a 13-year-old who was reported missing by a family member on March 28 at around 5:30 p.m. She has been located safely.

If you have any information that could assist Fort Smith police in locating missing persons, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000.

