Property damaged, 12 ducks killed following "misfire" at Fort Chaffee

During National Guard live-fire training at Fort Chaffee last weekend, a misfire from a large gun-howitzer caused an artillery shell to leave the training property.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — During National Guard live-fire training last weekend at Fort Chaffee, a misfire from a large gun-howitzer caused an artillery shell to leave the training area.

The shell landed on property off of Highway 22 in Franklin County creating a crater 4 feet wide and 1 and a half feet deep, according to Arkansas National Guard Spokesperson Lt. Col. Brian Mason.

Approximately 12 ducks were killed in the mishap. Shrapnel damaged tin on a barn and there was damage to windows of a home.

Local law enforcement, Fort Chaffee Range Control officers and Fort Chaffee Operations Managers are among those investigating the incident. Mason told 5NEWS their investigation is focusing on figuring out if it was a malfunction or operator error.