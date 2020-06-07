Fort Chaffee Humvee stolen at gunpoint, search underway for suspects

Authorities are searching for two suspects who reportedly stole a military Humvee from a Fort Chaffee maintenance worker at gunpoint Monday morning.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say stole a Fort Chaffee military Humvee at gunpoint Monday (July 6) morning on Highway 96.

A Fort Chaffee maintenance personnel member took a soft-top Humvee on a drive down Highway 96 Monday morning, when they saw two people pulled over on the side of the road having what looked like car trouble.

When the maintenance worker stopped to help the pair, the worker was held at gunpoint by the suspects, and the Humvee was stolen, according to Col. Dwight Ikenberry.

The maintenance worker suffered no injuries and walked back to the Fort Chaffee base.

The Humvee was later found wrecked along Highway 96 near Fort Smith Boulevard, according to Col. Ikenberry.

Col. Ikenberry told 5NEWS that the Humvee was undergoing maintenance, and did not have any equipment inside.

All surrounding law enforcement agencies are helping search for the suspects who are reportedly in a blue 4x4 Dodge truck with an Oklahoma tag.