Former West Fork police chief dies

Chief John Nelson is remembered by those he worked with and served.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST FORK, Ark. — According to the City of West Fork, Former Police Chief John Nelson has died.

West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle, released the following statement in regard to his passing:

"On behalf of the City of West Fork, I extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of retired Police Chief John Nelson. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing"

The mayor went on to recognize his accomplishments as chief police.

"We are grateful for Chief Nelson’s dedicated service and his legacy will forever remain a cherished part of our community." said the mayor.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device