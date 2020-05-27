Former Sebastian Co. Sheriff helps capture theft suspects

The suspects are accused of stealing from the former Sheriff as well as several other people.

Some suspected criminals picked the wrong victim to try to steal from, former Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck.

Bill helped track down the guys who reportedly tried to steal from his son's truck.

"It was just like jumping back on the bicycle and riding it all over again," Bill said.

Bill was staying in a cabin in Moutain Harbor over the weekend with his family when he was woken up early Sunday morning by his dog Bo, who knew something bad was happening outside.

“There was a newer model side-by-side with people looking into cars and then of course my son’s vehicle was parked over there and I could see they were reaching in the bed of the truck taking out our four-wheeler ramps that we had brought,” Bill said.

Bill says he yelled at them and they ran back to their side-by-side, took off the ramps and flew away. He did find one of the suspect's cell phones that fell off as they ran away.

His son Matthew Hollenbeck says it was cool to see his dad in action.

“It was kind of funny because working with the security guard I could tell he was in his element. He knew exactly what he needed to do and he got it done,” Matthew said.

Bill called the Montgomery County Sheriff David White to tell him what happened, and later on another witness saw the same side-by-side following a Uhaul trailer.

“The sheriff calls me at about 4 in the morning telling me he doesn’t have a deputy nearby, could I go assist his officer at the scene," Bill said. "I got dressed and drove there and sure enough it turned out to be the same lady who owned the phone along with her husband.”

It turns out that Joshua and Susan Stickley are accused of sealing the side-by-side as well.

White says the suspects also had items inside that Uhaul that they believe were stole out of Garland County. He says having Bill as a good, credible witness and having someone else spot the Uhaul made this case an easy one to solve.

“Both of those things as well as Sheriff Hollenback making it out there to back my chief deputy, that was just a credible chain of events,” Sheriff White said.