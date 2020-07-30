x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above first aired July 2, 2020, after Cain was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former presidential candidate and popular GOP figure Herman Cain has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The 74-year-old's passing was announced via his official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Newsmax says Cain, who recently joined Newsmax TV and was set to launch a weekly show, died in an Atlanta-area hospital where he had been critically ill for several weeks after being admitted on JUly 1, just two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward," a message from Dan Calabrese said on Cain's website.

This s a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.