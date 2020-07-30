Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above first aired July 2, 2020, after Cain was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former presidential candidate and popular GOP figure Herman Cain has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The 74-year-old's passing was announced via his official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

Newsmax says Cain, who recently joined Newsmax TV and was set to launch a weekly show, died in an Atlanta-area hospital where he had been critically ill for several weeks after being admitted on JUly 1, just two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward," a message from Dan Calabrese said on Cain's website.