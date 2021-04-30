Former Oklahoma governor criticizes anti-protest bill

Former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry is throwing his support behind an effort to reject a recently signed bill that seeks to crackdown on protesters.

The former two-term Democrat described the bill as “ill-conceived" and “dangerous." The bill signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would grant motorists civil and criminal immunity if they kill or injure someone while fleeing from a riot.