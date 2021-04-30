Former Oklahoma governor criticizes anti-protest bill

OKLAHOMA, USA — Former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry is throwing his support behind an effort to reject a recently signed bill that seeks to crackdown on protesters.
The former two-term Democrat described the bill as “ill-conceived" and “dangerous." The bill signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would grant motorists civil and criminal immunity if they kill or injure someone while fleeing from a riot.
The motorist would have immunity even if the person they killed wasn't involved in the protest. A group announced earlier this week it was launching a signature-gathering effort to nullify the new law.