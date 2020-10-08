Former Johnson County Sheriff and wife healing after catastrophic motorcycle wreck

Former Sheriff, Jimmy Dorney, and his wife, Glenda, have made it back to Arkansas. The wreck happened last week in South Dakota when their front tire blew out.

STURGIS, South Dakota — Former Sheriff, Jimmy Dorney, and his wife, Glenda, made it back to Arkansas over the weekend after a serious motorcycle accident.

The wreck happened last week near Sturgis, South Dakota when their front tire blew out on I-90.

They were transported to a hospital in Rapid City and both have extensive injuries.

Jimmy will be facing an extended period of rehabilitation and healing, in addition to the multiple surgeries he has already undergone.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says the two of them will always be part of the JCSO family and is asking the public to keep Jimmy and Glenda in their prayers.