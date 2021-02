Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

A release from a public relations firm says Spinks died Friday night. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.