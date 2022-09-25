Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency

Harry Almond was out on parole for "inappropriately touching" students at his home in Bella Vista when he was arrested for public indecency.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency.

In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.

Almond was out on parole when he was arrested in July 2022 for misdemeanor public indecency in Van Buren.

He was set to appear for a pretrial hearing on Monday, Sept. 26 but court documents show Judge Rinda Baker accepted a guilty plea from Almond on Friday, Sept. 23.

According to those documents, Almond was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 275 days suspended.

Almond will also receive credit for time served awaiting trial. He's been in the Crawford County Justice Center since July 15.

That cuts the remaining 90 days on his sentence down to 20.

