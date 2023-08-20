Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson headed to RNC presidential debate

ARKANSAS, USA — On Sunday, Aug. 20, Former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson announced he is qualified for the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate.
According to his Twitter post, Hutchinson "surpassed 40,000 unique donors" to qualify for the debate.
He thanked his supporters by saying:
"Thank you to everyone that donated for believing that consistent, commonsense, conservative leadership is needed to bring out the best of America!"
