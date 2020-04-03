Former 'Blue Collar Comedy Tour' star is coming to Fort Smith

Ron "Tater Salad" White will be performing at TempleLive Friday (April 17).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Comedian Ron White is coming to a popular Fort Smith venue this April.

On Friday (April 17) at 7 p.m., White will be performing at TempleLive in Fort Smith.

Ron “Tater Salad” White came to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking comedian from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon.

White is a Grammy-nominated comedian, a feature film actor and has established himself as a star in his own right.

All four of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and over the past nine years, White has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Ron White began performing comedy in 1986.

In 2000 White was asked to join the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

The show toured for over three years to sold-out audiences and grossed more than $35 million.

In 2003, Warner Brothers filmed, Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, and the film premiered as the most-watched movie in Comedy Central’s history.

Ron continued to top Billboard Comedy Charts with comedy releases, including Drunk in Public, They Call Me Tater Salad, You Can’t Fix Stupid, Behavioral Problems and A Little Unprofessional.

All of White’s DVDs are certified platinum.

In June 2006, Penguin Books released Ron’s first book, Ron “Tater Salad” White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent…. But I Didn’t Have the Ability, which landed him on the New York Times Best Seller List.

As an actor, Ron White had supporting roles acted in the major theatrical films Horrible Bosses and Sex and the City 2.

Ron has been a passionate supporter of the U.S. military troops for more than 20 years.

In 2008, he created an annual charity show Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops, which profits the Armed Forces Foundation to assist troops and their families.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (March 6) at 10 a.m. Presale for TempleLive fans starts on Thursday (March 5).