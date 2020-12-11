Fired BCSO deputy files suit against former employer over handling of sexual harassment investigation

A former Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy claims she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation to a sexual harassment investigation at the department.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A former Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Deputy has filed a lawsuit against her former employer and Sheriff Shawn Holloway stating that she was unlawfully terminated and experienced sexual harassment while working at the sheriff's office.

Robin Heath was employed as a deputy at the BCSO until September 2019 when she was fired. She worked at the BCSO for 12 years prior to her termination.

Heath's lawsuit claims that she, and another BCSO employee, was sexually harassed by a fellow deputy at a Christmas party in Dec. 2018. The deputy in question was fired following an internal investigation.

Following the investigation and firing of the deputy, Heath claims in her lawsuit that it became "difficult" to work at the BCSO due to a hostile work environment. Heath also claims in the lawsuit that Sheriff Holloway created, "a culture of discriminating against and intimidating females," through the excused behavior of multiple male deputies at the BCSO - allegations presented in the lawsuit.

Heath said she was never asked if she would like to file charges against the deputy she claims sexually harassed her.

On Sept. 4, 2019, Heath was placed on administrative leave and became the subject of an internal investigation. The lawsuit claims Heath was investigated for disclosing information from other pending internal investigations (including the sexual harassment investigation she was part of) at the sheriff's office. She was fired five days later.

Heath says she was sent a letter by Sheriff Holloway that stated in part: "As a result of recent events, we have lost confidence in you as an employee." Heath says at no time did the sheriff or any supervisor at the BCSO approach her to discuss the behavior that caused Sheriff Holloway to "lose confidence" in her job performance.

Heath claims she was fired in retaliation to the sexual harassment investigation.

At the time she was fired, Heath was the administrative jail lieutenant and the highest-ranking female at the jail, lawsuit documents state.