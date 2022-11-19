Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson.



After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19.



According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943, in Clover Bend, AR. He began his career in law enforcement in 1969 as an Arkansas State Trooper.



After serving 32 years as a state trooper, he was elected Sheriff of Benton County and served from 2003-2012.



The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the community send their condolences to the Ferguson family and thank Sheriff Ferguson for his 41 years of service to Arkansas.