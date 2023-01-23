Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust

Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation and is ordered to pay a fine of $250.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust.

According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to the charge, which is a class A misdemeanor and is in violation of Arkansas Code Ann. 5-52-101.

Altes is sentenced to one year of probation and has to pay a fine of $250 and standard court costs and commit no future criminal violations within the upcoming year.

Attorney General Tim Griffin released the following statement in response to Altes' sentencing:

“Thank you to Special Prosecutor Emily White for her prosecution of Robert Dennis Altes. I also want to thank Investigator JayP Massiet of our Special Investigations Division’s Public Integrity Unit for all his hard work investigating this case. I will continue to make public integrity cases a priority and will pursue them wherever they lead."

Altes served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 and represented Senate District 13 from 2003 through 2011. He returned to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2011, where he represented the 76th District until 2015. Altes also served twice with the Sebastian County Quorum Court. His occupation is in construction and investments.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device