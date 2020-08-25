x
Forbes Magazine recognizes ArcBest in Fort Smith

The magazine says ArcBest is the second-best employer in Arkansas.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Forbes Magazine has recognized a Fort Smith company as one of the best employers in the state.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of about 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. 

The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. 

The study assessed each company according to atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and diversity.

