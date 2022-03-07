Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield among best employers in the nation by Forbes Magazine

After an anonymous online survey, the company placed among the top 100 in its size category.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield was named in Forbes' list of “America’s Best Employers."

The company is distinguished among the top 100 in its size category, listed among the magazine’s mid-size companies with approximately 3,200 employees.

“The measure of any successful company is the talent and commitment of its employees – employees who recognize daily that their work truly makes a difference in the lives of our customers and the strength of our communities,” said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “For more than 70 years, Arkansas Blue Cross has worked hard to recruit and build an evolving team of smart, caring people who have created a culture of engagement and excellence. We are committed to keeping our company environment equally as inviting and rewarding for our special team.”

The list was based on a survey conducted anonymously by online panels. The survey asked questions related to salary and work rankings, work conditions, and whether they would recommend their employer to friends or family.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield ranked 99 out of the top 500 mid-size companies.

This is not the first time Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been recognized. The company has also been recognized as “Best Employers By State” by Forbes and was on Arkansas Business’s list of “Best Places to Work.”

