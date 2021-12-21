Florida teen presents Prairie Grove officer injured in the line of duty a grant

The organization Running 4 Heroes presented Officer Tyler Franks with a $10,000 grant.

FLORIDA, USA — A Florida teen who runs for heroes presented a grant Tuesday (Dec. 21) to a Prairie Grove police officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier this year.

13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for every police officer and firefighter who lost their lives across the country for his organization called Running 4 Heroes.

“After I learned more about first responders and the sacrifice they make. I started learning that there aren’t a lot of organizations specifically for our fallen and injured first responders, so I wanted to start using my passion of running to help the fallen first responders,” he said.

The non-profit, Running 4 Heroes also gives grants to injured first responders. Today he presented Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks with a $10,000 grant. Franks was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance call back in May. Cartledge also presented officer Andrew Gibson with the heroes hero award for helping save Franks life that day.

“I’ve actually followed Zechariah before my incident and to actually meet him and to be selected for this grant is huge and we’re very thankful and glad to meet him finally, he’s a great young man,” said Tyler Franks.

After presenting Franks with the grant and Gibson with the award he ran a mile in Prairie Grove in appreciation of first responders in the state.

“We need more younger people like him to appreciate the first responders and what we do every day. You know, there may be some bad apples out there but we’re not all bad and I appreciate what he does,” he said.

Since 2019, Cartledge has ran 1,095 miles. And since 2020 Running 4 Heroes has given more than $227,000 to 27 injured first responders.

“I want to make sure at the same time that I inspire the next young generation including me to respect our first responders at the same time give back and help other children around the world think should be respected as well,” said Cartledge.