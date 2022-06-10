List | Roads closed in the River Valley due to flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police have placed multiple barricades on flooded roads throughout the city Friday, June 10.
Police are reminding drivers to not risk driving into flooded areas, especially when barricades are present.
The following roads are impassable due to floodwaters:
- State Hwy. 10 near Vache Grasse Creek in Greenwood
- S 24 St / S I St
- S 25 St / Dodson
- S 24 St / S J St
- N 19 / N L St
- N 49 / Park
- N 20 / N C
- N 32 / from N N - N L
- N O St / From 18 - Greenwood
- 31 / Grand
- N 18 / N F
- Country Club / S Waldron
- N 8 / N H
- 5000 Phoenix
- 58 / Kinkead
- Greenwood / Park
- 16 / Grand
- Airport / Phoenix
- Texas / 271
- 3100-4700 Rogers
- 39 / Park
- All of Towson from Dodson-WADDED
- N 10 / N G
- Wheeler /F
- Towson / S O St
- 10 St / Between Grand and Garrison
- 2100 Rogers Ave
- Cavanaugh / S 28 St
- 5900 Kinkead
- Greenwood / Savannah
- Brooken Hill / Willow Brook
- 9100 Rogers
This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.
