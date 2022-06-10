List | Roads closed in the River Valley due to flooding

Fort Smith Police have put up barricades on roads that are impassable to drivers due to floodwaters.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police have placed multiple barricades on flooded roads throughout the city Friday, June 10.

Police are reminding drivers to not risk driving into flooded areas, especially when barricades are present.

The following roads are impassable due to floodwaters:

State Hwy. 10 near Vache Grasse Creek in Greenwood

S 24 St / S I St

S 25 St / Dodson

S 24 St / S J St

N 19 / N L St

N 49 / Park

N 20 / N C

N 32 / from N N - N L

N O St / From 18 - Greenwood

31 / Grand

N 18 / N F

Country Club / S Waldron

N 8 / N H

5000 Phoenix

58 / Kinkead

Greenwood / Park

16 / Grand

Airport / Phoenix

Texas / 271

3100-4700 Rogers

39 / Park

All of Towson from Dodson-WADDED

N 10 / N G

Wheeler /F

Towson / S O St

10 St / Between Grand and Garrison

2100 Rogers Ave

Cavanaugh / S 28 St

5900 Kinkead

Greenwood / Savannah

Brooken Hill / Willow Brook

9100 Rogers

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

