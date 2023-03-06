Flood advisory: What areas to avoid in Fort Smith during heavy rainfall

The Fort Smith police ask residents to not take risks during flood advisories.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A flood advisory has been issued in Fort Smith on Saturday, May 3, by the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

With the heavy rainfall going on, the FSPD asks residents to not take risks.

"Please do not risk driving into flooded areas, especially when a barricade is present," FSPD said.

Police say they receive a "surge of calls" on days that have heavy rainfall like today in flood-risk areas. FSPD created a list of those areas for residents to look at before driving in severe weather.

Areas Commonly Subject to Flooding

Highway 271 / Texas Rd.

Highway 71 / Riley Park Dr.

Brooken Hill Dr. / Willow Brook Cir.

South 16th / Rogers Ave.

Highway 271 / Hillside Dr.

North D and North 10th St.

North G and North 9th St.

Jenny Lind Rd. / Knoxville Rd.

North H / North 10th St.

South 91st St. / Houston St.

North 16th / North H St.

North 16th / Grand Ave.

North 10th / North B St.

North 9th / North E St.

North O / North Greenwood Ave.

South 25th St. / Dodson Ave.

Towson Ave. / South O St.

Towson Ave. / Phoenix Ave.

All northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno St.

Country Club / Old Greenwood Rd.

Highway 45 between Planters and Burrough Rd.

North 8th St. / Kelley Highway

Cavanaugh / 28th St.

Highway 45 / Savannah St.

N 7th to N 8th St. from North E to North K St.

Towson Ave. / M St.

4001 Newlon Rd.

2301 Towson northbound outside lane

66th / Kinkead Ave.

