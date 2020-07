An overturned semi carrying lumber blocked traffic on Highway 23 north of Ozark for hours Wednesday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — An overturned semi carrying lumber supplies blocked traffic on Highway 23 north of Ozark for hours Wednesday (July 8).

The driver flipped the vehicle while taking a sharp corner on the highway around 12:15 p.m. Crews were able to clear the scene around 4:20 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported from the accident.

Highway 23 is part of the Pig Trail, a popular scenic route driven by many in the state.