Highway 59 north of Poteau closed due to flooding

POTEAU, Okla. — Highway 59 just north of Poteau, Oklahoma is shut down due to flooding. A line of intense storms is causing headaches for drivers across the area.

Several drivers in the River Valley have gotten stuck in floodwaters.

Just a few miles nearby, Bob Hawley and his wife were traveling on state highway 147 south of Latham Road in Shady Point, Oklahoma, when the road gave out. They told 5NEWS the road washed away, and they could feel themselves floating.

"Before we put it into park, we were floating with the flow," Hawley said.

Local emergency crews rescued the pair.

If you see high water on a road, it's essential not to try and pass over it in your vehicle.