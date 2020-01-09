Flash Flood Update: Swift water rescues underway across River Valley

Homes are being evacuated in Shady Point and cars are submerged. Swift-water rescues are underway in Poteau, and residents had to evacuate a house in Panama.

POTEAU, Okla. — Many in the area are waking up to flash flooding on Tuesday (Sept. 9).

In Shady Point, residents are reported to be trapped inside a home as multiple homes are beginning to flood.

Leflore County Emergency Management (LCEM) says evacuations are underway in Shady Point now due to flooding, cars are stalled in high water, some have submerged and water rescues are underway.

Swift-water rescues are underway in Poteau, and residents had to evacuate a home due to flooding in Panama.

In Hartford, Main Street between Oak and Cherry is closed due to flooding.

McCloud St. from South Pine to Main St. in Hartford is also closed.

The City of Hartford Recorder/Treasurer, Judy Adair, says to try to avoid North Cherry St., as there is water over the road and to use caution driving on West 5th.

At daylight, sand and sandbags will be available for Hartford residents at the Street Dept. yard located at 205 South Broadway.

Cameron schools have canceled class this morning due to flooding, according to superintendent John long.

Waldron Public Schools canceled class for Tuesday due to the flood risk.