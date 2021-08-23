Flag Retirement Ceremony to be held in Fort Smith

Any worn or torn flag can be given to scout units at the amphitheater prior to the ceremony.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Boy Scouts of America and the Westark Area Council will be hosting a Flag Retirement Ceremony in Fort Smith.

The Community Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held on August 28 at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

You can visit with attending cub scout pack, scout troop & venture crew units from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The flag retirement ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. It will be conducted by scouts in uniform.

