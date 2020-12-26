Five people found dead at Arkansas home on Christmas day

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said that five people are dead near Atkins and they are investigating it as a homicide case.

ATKINS, Ark. — Five people were found dead on Christmas evening after police were called to a house near Atkins.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 5:14 p.m. that there were "possible victims" at a house near the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road.

Once on scene, deputies secured the scene for investigators.

Sergeant Rodney McNeese with the Pope County Sheriff's Office said that five people are dead.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting the Pope County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.