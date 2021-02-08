First Thursday event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Experience Fayetteville has decided to cancel the event because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Experiencing Fayetteville has decided to cancel the First Thursday event out of caution and concern for residents because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Community Clinic's Mobile Health Unit scheduled for the August First Thursday event has also been canceled due to the same concerns.

The First Thursday is a free event that is open to the public and takes place monthly on the first Thursday at the Fayetteville town square. The event celebrates Fayetteville's local arts culture, music, food and beverages.

Experiencing Fayetteville released a statement stating their disappointment in the decision but ultimately decided the physical and mental health of the community is their priority.

"We recognize that our monthly First Thursday events draw many families to the square, including some of the most vulnerable among us, like children who are ineligible to be vaccinated for the delta variant of the coronavirus," said Experiencing Fayetteville in their announcement.

The event organizers say they are regularly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will re-evaluate as they plan future events.