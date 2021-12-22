One person hospitalized after house fire in Fort Smith

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in the 2100 block of N I Street. This is a developing story.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — First responders are currently on the scene of a house fire in Fort Smith.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 8 a.m., first responders were called to the 2100 block of N I Street regarding a house fire.

According to Fire Chief Tery Graves, first responders pulled an older woman out of the house and performed CPR on the scene. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Graves says another person had minor burns and all five people in the home suffered from minor smoke inhalation.

The fire chief says there is minor damage to a neighboring structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fort Smith police will release more information as it becomes available.