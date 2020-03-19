First National Bank of Fort Smith offers relief to customers to ease financial burdens of COVID-19

The bank is providing customers the option to forego making principal payments for 90 days.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — First National Bank of Fort Smith is giving temporary payment reductions to provide needed relief to customers during the COVID-19 emergency.

The bank announced they are providing customers the option to forego making any principal payments on their loans for the next 90 days.

President and CEO of First National Bank, Sam Ricard shared a statement with the offer and wrote: "First National Bank of Fort Smith remains committed to helping our customers and the community persevere in this difficult time."

First National Bank of Fort Smith hopes the temporary offer of paying only the interest portion of their payments helps to ease immediate financial burdens.

This option will be available for all existing loans except for a limited number of business loans.

Ricard stated, "If you need assistance contacting one of our bankers to discuss, I am happy to help. I will continue to pray for you all and your families."