First National Bank of Fort Smith donates $500,000 to Boys and Girls Club as part of 150th anniversary

First National Bank is donating $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Smith for the expansion and renovation of the Jeffery Club.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — First National Bank of Fort Smith celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary Thursday (March 17) with an announcement that it is donating $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Smith for expansion and renovation of the Jeffery Club at 4905 N. O St.

The club will expand with a 4,100-square-feet addition and complete renovation of its 11,226 club, said Travis Beshears with Beshears Construction, a member of the FSBGC Board of Directors. The renovation and expansion, which will add an administration wing and make room for a new music and dance area for the members as well as an art studio and innovation lab, will cost about $3 million. Sam Sicard, president and CEO of FNB and president of the FSBGC Board of Directors, said about $1.4 million has been raised so far.

“We enjoy investing in our community. We enjoy investing back in people we believe in. We also believe in investing in organizations that we believe in. We also, I would add, believe our youth is the investment that gives us the longest return on our investment,” Sicard said of the bank’s donation to the club capital campaign.

