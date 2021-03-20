First group of Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine students enter residency programs

“It’s a very exciting time for graduates. They learn where they will be going, in what field they will be placed,” said Dr. Rance McClain, ARCOM dean.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There are two symbolic days for students in medical school — the day they first put on their white coats and the day they learn where they will continue their graduate medical education.

The inaugural class of Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) at Arkansas College of Health Education (ACHE) had their white coat ceremony Sept. 16, 2017. At 11 a.m. Friday (March 19), a celebrated Match Day was held in which students opened their envelopes to see where they would continue their education through a residency program.

