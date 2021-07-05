'First Friday' back at Bentonville Square for first time since pandemic began

The kickoff event will include two bands, a rock climbing wall and art bus for kids, funnel cakes, an art market and much more, including a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville staple, 'First Friday,' is back at the Downtown Square for the first time since the pandemic began on May 7.



First Friday is a free, community-wide block party where local businesses open with vendors, food trucks and live music.

Pfizer vaccines will be offered on Main St. from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and anyone can walk in and get the first or second dose for free.

Dana Schlagenhaft with Downtown Bentonville Inc. said, “We’ve expanded the footprint to allow for some social distancing, are encouraging masks and will have hand sanitizing stations spread throughout."

Lynn Hancock owns a yoga story on the square and kicked off First Friday with a free yoga class in the square.