Fayetteville's first African American church talks legacy, hardships & community growth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Black History Month is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the deep cultural impact African Americans have made to shape our community.
5NEWS Reporter Tiffany Lee and Photojournalist Steven Walls visited the first African American church in Fayetteville, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, on South Willow Avenue. It has since become a community outreach center, but the church is still in operation at a new location. Learn about the history of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and how it continues to create community leaders.
