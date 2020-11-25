x
City of Siloam Springs to hold first-ever citywide holiday house decorating contest Dec. 1-17

Contestant addresses will be placed on a Google map as a “pin” so holiday enthusiasts can drive by and enjoy the "Deck the House" contest.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — This year, the City of Siloam Springs (CSS) is hosting its first-ever citywide holiday decorating contest.

The contest will run from Dec. 1-17 and is open to all residents living within the city limits of Siloam Springs.

Contestants may enter for free by filling out the Deck the House Holiday Decorating Contest online form.

Once registered, the contestants' address will be placed on a Google map as a “pin” to allow holiday enthusiasts the opportunity to drive by and enjoy the décor. Contestants' names will not be listed.

Three prizes will be awarded as follows: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. 

The prize money will come from Main Street Siloam Springs thanks to the generosity of a holiday donor.

RELATED: NWA, River Valley 2020 holiday season charities and fundraisers

Judges from five Siloam organizations will receive a list of addresses and a map to visit each registered location beginning on Friday (Dec. 18).

The winner will be announced on the City’s social media channels and website on Monday (Dec. 21) during the afternoon. 

There will be no categories or themes in the contest. CSS says it is simply looking for residents who enjoy decorating the outside of their home for the holidays.

For more information, click here.Deck the House Holiday Decorating Contest

