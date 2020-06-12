x
First Baptist Church Van Buren hosts "Christmas Village" in December

Guests will enjoy carolers, family photo ops, holiday treats and gift bags for children at this free Christmas event.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — First Baptist Church Van Buren (FBCVB) is hosting "Christmas Village," a free event for the community, next to Freedom Park on the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December.

On Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19, there will be Christmas carolers and family photo ops at Christmas Village from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FBCVB will provide hot cookies, coffee, cocoa and cider to guests, as well as a free bag of candy for every child. 

The event address is 1017 Main St. in Van Buren.

Visit the Christmas Village Facebook event page to learn more.

Credit: First Baptist Church Van Buren

