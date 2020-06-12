First Baptist Church Van Buren hosts "Christmas Village" in December

VAN BUREN, Ark. — First Baptist Church Van Buren (FBCVB) is hosting "Christmas Village," a free event for the community, next to Freedom Park on the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December.
On Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19, there will be Christmas carolers and family photo ops at Christmas Village from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
FBCVB will provide hot cookies, coffee, cocoa and cider to guests, as well as a free bag of candy for every child.
The event address is 1017 Main St. in Van Buren.
Visit the Christmas Village Facebook event page to learn more.